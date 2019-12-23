Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker to Perform at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in December 2019

0 Shares

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker, the modern Boston-centric holiday classic, celebrates its 19th season this December. The performances at the historic Boch Center Shubert Theatre allow theatergoers an opportunity to experience what The Boston Globe has deemed “a holiday arts tradition reflecting the rich multicultural diversity of Boston.”

The performances, December 19-28, 2019, showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet, the performances also include a broad range of dance forms such as tap, hip-hop, flamenco, and jazz, accompanied by a small live orchestra of local musicians, first introduced to the Urban Nutcracker in 2018. More than 150 performers – local children and professional ballet dancers – take the stage in this joyful rendition of heroine Ruby’s adventure with the street magician Drosselmeyer as they explore iconic Boston scenes such as Make Way for Ducklings statues, the golden dome of the State House, and the Boston Public Garden. Fun for boys and girls alike, the Urban Nutcracker can be enjoyed by the whole family, and all ages!

Tony Williams says, “I am excited to be presenting my Urban Nutcracker at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for its second-year run. Our partnership will allow even more Bostonians to experience our mission, ‘diversity through dance.’ Our production draws in so many aspects of Boston and its backdrops, it is really a show I created to honor Boston and our history.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boch Center, Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., says, “We are truly excited to partner with a fellow arts non-profit as we welcome Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker to the Shubert Theatre this December. This homegrown show has become a holiday classic and we look forward to introducing new audience members to the magic of the Urban Nutcracker.”

The stage comes alive with over 120 colorful costumes reimagined by local artist Dustin Todd Rennells (originally designed by Rebecca Cross). The eye-catching sets by Janie Howland feature popular Boston landmarks like the Fenway Park “Green Monster,” the Citgo sign, the Hatch Shell, and Downtown Boston.

New this year are thrilling updates to engage the dancers with the audience in new ways. The Act II Make Way For Ducklings scene which takes place on a snowy Boston Public Garden sees a Mother Duck on pointe as she leads her little duckling dancers from the Charles River to the Garden Lagoon with the help of a tap-dancing Police Officer. The Caviar Caper scene also in Act II (sometimes known as The Trepak or Russian dance) is sporting exciting and energizing choreography by Gianni DiMarco for two high-flying and spinning couples!

More Information:

Urban Nutcracker will play the Boch Center Shubert Theatre (265 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116) for 11 performances from December 19-28, 2019. Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org, or by calling (866) 348-9738. Groups of 10 or more may reserve discounted tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

All performances are approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with one intermission.