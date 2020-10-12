fbpx
AIA2020

AIA 2020 Nomination Form

12 Oct 2020
It’s that time of year again and we want to hear from you! Nominate diversity and inclusion champions in your organization and community.
Deadline: Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Award Category Descriptions:

  • Leadership Award – Individual
    For an individual who demonstrates remarkable leadership and advances the evolution of diversity and inclusion efforts within their organization and/or community. 
  • Change Agent Award – Individual
    For an individual whose commitment to transforming the landscape of diversity and inclusion for their communities, employees, and clients has a sustainable impact. 
  • ERG Leader Award – Individual
    For an individual who has shown outstanding achievement in the advancement of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at their organization. 
  • Please select one:
  • Please briefly explain why you're nominating this individual.
  • Accepted file types: pdf, docx, doc, txt, pages, .
  • Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, pdf.

