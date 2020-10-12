AIA 2020 Nomination Form

0 Shares

It’s that time of year again and we want to hear from you! Nominate diversity and inclusion champions in your organization and community.

Deadline: Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Award Category Descriptions:

Leadership Award – Individual

For an individual who demonstrates remarkable leadership and advances the evolution of diversity and inclusion efforts within their organization and/or community.

Change Agent Award – Individual

For an individual whose commitment to transforming the landscape of diversity and inclusion for their communities, employees, and clients has a sustainable impact.

ERG Leader Award – Individual

For an individual who has shown outstanding achievement in the advancement of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at their organization.

