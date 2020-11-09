Feature

THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – November Edition

09 Nov 2020

The D&I Roundup from COLOR provides you a streamlined selection of top D&I news, information, and updates. Whether you’re scouting for industry leaders of COLOR or looking for tools to transform your workplace culture, we’ve got you covered. Read more below! 

The Value and Benefits of D&I Measurement at This Moment in Global History

By Dr. Sandra Casey Buford

Thought leader Dr. Sandra Casey Buford outlines five key steps to approaching D&I measurement in your organization and more.

Learn how to take your D&I metrics to the next level here>

How Fortune Magazine Is Holding Top Companies Accountable to Their Promises on D&I

Fortune Magazine has teamed up with Refinitiv, a financial market data platform, to come up with a standardized quantitative metric for companies and the media to create and report D&I information and progress.

See why accountability is more important now than ever before>

New Chief Diversity Officer of McDonalds, Reginald Miller

McDonald’s Names New Chief Diversity Officer 
Chief Diversity Officer Summit Panelist Reggie Miller, who previously served as vice president of global inclusion and diversity at VF (parent company of The North Face), will become McDonald’s vice president and global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer.

To Reduce Racial Inequality, Raise the Minimum Wage: Economists

Economists report in the NY Times that “research shows that Congress’s decision in 1966 to both raise the minimum wage and expand it to workers in previously unprotected industries led to a significant drop in earnings inequality between Black and white Americans.”

Learn how these economists grapple with wage inequality among Black and white Americans>

Financial Wellness Needs to Be Part of D&I Initiatives

Given the wealth gap in this country (the Fed reported that white families have eight times the wealth of black families). Benefits News reported on Oct. 30 that Financial Wellness should be included as an employer’s benefits package.

See how D&I Initiatives address the wealth gap>

Trump’s Order Barring Diversity Training in Government Faces Legal Challenge

Three civil-rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order that prohibits federal agencies, contractors, and grant recipients from offering certain diversity training that the president deems “anti-American.”

Lawyers champion diversity and fight back here>

