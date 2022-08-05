Sin categoría

POWER 40 Under 40 Nomination Form

COLOR Magazine s is now accepting nominations for the POWER 40 Under 40 Special Publication. We are recognizing rising stars under the age of forty in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging sector. To submit a nomination for yourself, a colleague, client, business associate or friend for COLOR's POWER 40 Under 40 - please complete the form below. Deadline October 12th, 2022
  • Tell us about the accomplishments of the person you are nominating. The nominee should demonstrate leadership in their chosen career. Provide details about thenominee's rise through their company/organization, or, in the case of an entrepreneur, business owner, artist or community leader, provide details regarding their dedication and initiatives to grow their business/efforts and its success. An important component to this recognition program is a candidate's involvement in the community. Please include information on any involvement your nominee might have outside of their chosen career, such as mentoring, community activities or volunteer work.
