Marissa Alert, PhD

Clinical Psychologist; Associate Director — Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions

Marissa Alert, PhD is a clinical health psychologist who is passionate about making wellness accessible to everyone and increasing knowledge about and access to mental health resources. She has extensive experience working with adults to help them improve their health habits, develop effective coping skills, and live a life that is in line with their values. Dr. Alert received her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and her PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Miami. She completed her predoctoral internship at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University and her postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

She currently serves as Associate Director of Quality and Outcomes Measurement at Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions where she also works to develop digital interventions for chronic medical conditions. She is active in her community and enjoys sharing tips on how to make healthy lifestyle changes on social media.