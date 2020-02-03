Jazz Great Ray Greene to Headline Ethnic Online Quarterly Magazine Reception and 10th Anniversary Count Down!

0 Shares

Boston, MA — On Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ray Greene, accompanied by the Innervisions, will grace the World Famous Scullers Jazz Club stage. Greene’s live musical performance headlines the Ethnic Online Quarterly Magazine Reception and begins the countdown Ethnic Online’s 10th Anniversary.

Brought up in the shadows of Soul/R&B legends, Ray Greene is the perfect ambassador for Ethnic Online’s recognition of minority entrepreneurs. Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Rick James, and NKOTB are just a few of heavy hitters of the industry that Ray Greene has collaborated with. His Gospel release, titled “Songs of Hope, Inspiration and Joy”, garnered much critical and commercial success. Ray’s latest recording, “Heaven Bound”, was recently released on his SoulVision Records label. He also co-produced a Christmas project with well-respected pianist Dow Brain for Underground Productions called “Tell Me the Story of Christmas”, also on SoulVision Records.

In addition to the live musical performance, you’re invited to attend the meet and greet reception with Black vendors and entrepreneurs as part of Ethnic Online’s Black History Celebration. Learn about the Ethnic Online STEM Foundation and its mission to help build the next generation of Ethnic STEM Professionals! The reception will begin at 6 pm with an entrepreneur and vendor showcase, followed by a few remarks from Ethnic Online at 7:30 pm, and Ray Greene will perform at 8 pm. There will be a cash bar and an assortment of appetizers ready to be enjoyed. This is a must-see event. To purchase your advance tickets, please click here. Advanced Tickets are $40 and will be $45 at the door.

For more information about being a vendor, contact Leonard Webb @ 617-447-9391 or email @ lwebb@ethniconline.net

What: Ethnic Online Quarterly Magazine Reception

Who: Ray Greene and the Innervisions, bastions of authentic Soul/R&B sound.

When: Tuesday, Feb 18th, 6 pm – 10 pm

Where: Scullers Jazz Club in the Doubletree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston – Cambridge 400 Soldiers Field Rd, Allston, MA 02134