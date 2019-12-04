0 Shares

Dr. Bonita Burke

Assistant Leader of the Counter-WMD Group — MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Co-Chair — Lincoln Laboratory Women’s Network (LLWN)

Dr. Bonita Burke is an Assistant Leader of the Counter-Weapons of Mass Destruction Group at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. She joined Lincoln as a Systems Analyst in 2011 where she worked to develop technology systems in support of national security. Dr. Burke’s work has spurred the creation of novel systems and provided a foundation for R&D efforts in laser, radar, sonar, and inertial system technologies. Bonita has also provided support to the Chemical and Biological Defense Group. Dr. Burke graduated Valedictorian from Pacific University with a degree in Physics in 2001, earned an M.A. in Nuclear Engineering in 2007, and an M.A. (2008) and PhD (2010) in plasma physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is the co-chair of Lincoln Laboratories Women’s Network where she helps to set the strategic direction for the 700+ members, has raised over $40k for STEM programs of underrepresented communities, and volunteers at various STEM outreach events.