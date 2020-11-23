THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – November Edition II
In this installation of the COLOR newsletter, we’re providing you a streamlined selection of top D&I news, information, and updates. Whether you’re scouting for industry leaders of COLOR, legal developments in D&I, or for insights to succeed in your career, we’ve got you covered.
Succeeding in STEM: Anusha Jalla
By Karla Amador
In honor of National STEM day, Engineering Manager of Amazon Robotics Anusha Jalla shares her professional takeaways for succeeding in STEM.
Get the tools you need to lead in STEM>
Law-Firm Clients Demand More Black Attorneys
Companies including Microsoft Corp., U.S. Bancorp, Uber Technologies Inc., and Intel Corp. are asking the law firms they hire to detail how many diverse lawyers they employ and whether those lawyers are assigned meaningful work.
Learn why Black attorneys are in high demand>
Nielsen Sued by Exec Allegedly Punished After She Spoke Out About Discrimination
Cheryl Grace, a Black executive in Nielsen’s Chicago office tasked with improving the company’s outreach to Black consumers has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging the market research firm discriminated against her