THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – November Edition II

0 Shares

In this installation of the COLOR newsletter, we’re providing you a streamlined selection of top D&I news, information, and updates. Whether you’re scouting for industry leaders of COLOR, legal developments in D&I, or for insights to succeed in your career, we’ve got you covered.

Succeeding in STEM: Anusha Jalla

By Karla Amador

In honor of National STEM day, Engineering Manager of Amazon Robotics Anusha Jalla shares her professional takeaways for succeeding in STEM.

Get the tools you need to lead in STEM>

Law-Firm Clients Demand More Black Attorneys

Companies including Microsoft Corp., U.S. Bancorp, Uber Technologies Inc., and Intel Corp. are asking the law firms they hire to detail how many diverse lawyers they employ and whether those lawyers are assigned meaningful work.

Learn why Black attorneys are in high demand>

Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks to Invest $40 Million Toward Black Economic Empowerment

The commitment to the H.J. Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (RCIE) will be used to give Black entrepreneurs and small business owners access to capital and mentorship with industry leaders, including senior-level Hawks executives.

Nielsen Sued by Exec Allegedly Punished After She Spoke Out About Discrimination Cheryl Grace, a Black executive in Nielsen’s Chicago office tasked with improving the company’s outreach to Black consumers has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging the market research firm discriminated against her Get the latest updates on the case>