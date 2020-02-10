0 Shares

Shanda Foster

Host — “That 617 Life” Podcast, NBC Sports Boston

Shanda Foster began her career writing press releases and bios for clients at a public relations firm and decided to pursue her passion of journalism and began contributing to fashion and entertainment online publications. This pursuit began by contributing to Your Beauty Industry, focusing content on interviews, fashion events, and special projects. After attending Umass School of Journalism, Foster became a radio personality for Hot 97 Boston. Later, Shanda went on to contribute for other news sources and began writing sports for the all female media company She’s Game Sports, where she started her signature column “Shanda Sounds Off”. In 2013, Shanda continued to show her talent in the broadcast media world as the third member and only female of Playaction Sports Radio. Her infectious personality and knowledge of sports and entertainment gained her attention within the Boston area.

