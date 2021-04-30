0 Shares

Heather Kim Degenhardt-Stifanic

Founder; Director of Impact — IIICONIC; Aid for Kids

Heather Kim Degenhardt-Stifanic was born in Danang, Vietnam. She was adopted at twelve months and raised by the Degenhardt’s in Houlton, Maine. She is the youngest of nine adopted brothers and sisters from all over the world. Her sibling’s ancestry includes Vietnam, India, Korea, and Sioux Native American. Heather was introduced to the hospitality industry at age eight by her father, Edwin R. Degenhardt, MBA. As the daughter of a multi-unit McDonald’s Owner/Operator, she was privy to the fast-food franchise and inner workings of the business. Heather was a Lobby Attendant at ten, a Crew Trainer at fifteen, and a Swing Manager by age eighteen.

She studied Culinary Arts at Southern Maine College in South Portland, Maine, and transferred to Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI, resumed her Culinary Arts training and was awarded an Associates degree in Food & Beverage Management and Bachelors degree in Hotel, Restaurant & Institutional Management in 1994. In addition to her university education, she studied at the Kushi Institute in Becket, Massachusetts and was awarded Level I Macrobiotics certification. Heather completed her college internship within the Food & Beverage division at the prestigious Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo. Heather’s New York City career began in 1994 as an M.I.T. (Manager in Training) at the Marriott Marquis; she was quickly promoted to Restaurant Manager and was awarded two Bill Tiefel Awards for exemplary service from Marriott Corporation. She was promoted to the Marriott World Trade Center in 1997 as the Executive Steward. She was recognized as a Manager of the Quarter and received a Special Achievement honor for her contributions to the food and beverage division and hotel. In 1998, she was nominated for the Hotel Association of New York’s Toast of New York Award Management honor.

In 2000, Heather founded the Palaver Project. She facilitates an annual art and adoption mentoring event for adopted children and their families. The project celebrates and values the beauty of bi-racial individuals, multicultural families, and promotes the inclusion of all people regardless of their origins or circumstances. Heather is an advocate for adoption and foster care as four of her siblings were adopted out of the foster care system. She advocates for young adults aging out of foster care and for persons with disabilities. The goal is to support their transition to independent living and work to create a more inclusive world.

In 2002, Heather’s career path led to the Grand Hyatt New York, a Global Hyatt Hotel. She started with operations as Floor Manager and quickly transitioned into Human Resources as the Coordinator, Employee Relations Manager, Human Resources Manager, Training Manager, and finally the Director of Service Training & Education, a position created specifically for her. In 2004 and 2005, she was awarded the Manager of the Quarter honor for her contributions to the overall hotel. In 2006, she was nominated for the New York Hotel Association’s Big Apple Service Award. In September 2006, she joined the faculty of the Wood Cobe Toburn School as an adjunct instructor for their hospitality program. In 2007, Heather joined the prestigious Yale Club of New York City as their Human Resources Manager until July 2020 as their Assistant Director of Human Resources.

Heather is the volunteer Director of Impact (Education, Engagement, and Empowerment) for non-profit Aid for Kids. She expanded her nonprofit efforts to create AFK – NEW YORK and founded IIICONIC with a mission to celebrate and value the uniqueness and potential of all people to make a difference in the hospitality industry.

Under IIICONIC she will be publishing her first book, H Guide to Career Success, a hospitality career real-world textbook. The H Guide chronicles the last twenty-five years of her hospitality career in New York City. The proceeds from the book will fund real-world workshops and scholarships for the next generation with career training, mentorships, and industry events. In addition, she honors her two high school Home Economics teachers by creating the HoldenHutchison Award to promote careers in the hospitality industry, encourage volunteerism, and raise awareness for the importance of keeping Home Economics in high schools.

Heather has partnered with the National Club Association to help them advance their diversity and inclusion efforts and launched their first member inclusivity survey in October 2020. Heather will be featured in their January membership magazine issue, The Club Director, and will be the first Black female keynote speaker to address the NCA’s annual conference next May 2021 in Key Largo.

In partnership with the NCA, Heather will facilitate the MMMC (Minority Management Mentoring Council) with volunteer NCA General Managers serving as mentors. The MMMC will provide opportunities for its members by providing access to elevated training, networking, and mentoring. The goal is to help increase the diverse talent pipeline and opportunities for minorities within the private club industry. In addition, Heather provides support, resources, and training to MWBE (Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprises) with the goal to provide improved opportunities and networking within the private club industry.

Heather resides in her other Maine; Dobbs Ferry Village located on the Hudson River in Westchester County, New York with her son, Adelino Edwin. She’s a member of the Dobbs Ferry Mayor’s Advisory Human Rights and Diversity Committee.