Dr. Alden Matthew Landry

Associate Director and Advisor and Assistant Dean, Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership — Castle Society, Harvard Medical School; Assistant Professor, Emergency Medicine — Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Alden M. Landry, MD, MPH, is an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Assistant Dean for the Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership, Associate Director and Advisor for William B. Castle Society, and Director of Health Equity Education at Harvard Medical School. He also serves as Senior Faculty at the Disparities Solutions Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and is the founder and co-director of the non-profit organization Motivating Pathways. He strives to lead efforts for the Department of Emergency Medicine, the hospital, and the medical school that will address health disparities and improves the quality of care for the most disenfranchised.



In addition to his clinical interests, Dr. Landry is involved in research on Emergency Department utilization trends, disparities in care, and quality of care. He also co-instructs a course at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and teaches cultural competency to residents and physicians. Dr. Landry promotes careers in the health professions to underrepresented minorities and mentors, scores of pre-medical students, medical students, residents, fellows, and junior faculty. Dr. Landry also leads the Tour for Diversity in Medicine, ( www.tour4diversity.org ) an effort to increase the number of underrepresented minorities in medicine, dentistry, and other biomedical careers.



Dr. Landry has been recognized by his peers and colleagues as a leader in health equity and social justice. He has received numerous awards for his public health work and efforts to promote health care workforce diversity. He was recently awarded the Outstanding Academician Award by the Academy for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Medicine of the Society of Academic Emergency medicine and the Albert Frechette Award from the Massachusetts Public Health Association.



Dr. Landry received his Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View A&M University in 2002 and his medical degree from the University of Alabama in 2006. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in 2009. In 2010, he earned a Master’s in Public Health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and completed the Commonwealth Fund Fellowship in Minority Health Policy at Harvard University. He received the Disparities Solutions Center/Aetna Fellow in Health Disparities award in 2010-2011.