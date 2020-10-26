THE D&I Roundup from COLOR – October Edition

0 Shares

The D&I Roundup from COLOR provides you a streamlined selection of top D&I news, information, and updates. Whether you’re scouting for industry leaders of COLOR or looking for tools to transform your workplace culture, we’ve got you covered. Read more below!

Five Transformative Thought Leaders of COLOR: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition

By Andre LaFontant & Karla Amador

From entertainment journalism and marketing to music production and community organizing, these five inspirational leaders are trailblazing in their industries.

Find out what’s inspired them and what kind of legacy they hope to leave behind!

In an op-ed in Fast Company, the VP of Compliance at Storj Labs discusses the harm of microaggressions when building diversity and inclusion efforts within startups.

Learn how to reshape your workplace culture >

Trump’s Executive Order Surrounding Diversity Training Raises Concerns

President Donald Trump’s executive order released on Sept. 22nd limits diversity training for federal employers and contractors and raises concerns regarding employers’ diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Get the pulse from D&I professionals here >

Yashica Olden steps up as global chief diversity and inclusion officer of legacy publishing company Condé Nast. Olden is ready to “embed a global diversity and inclusion framework into every aspect of the business.”

Read about her impact here >

Oregon’s Workplace Fairness Act Is In Effect

The Oregon Workplace Fairness Act (OWFA) which was passed in response to concerns voiced by the #MeToo Movement went into effect on October 1, 2020.

Learn more about the new policy’s impact on DEI compliance >